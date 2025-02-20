HFCL shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of HFCL Ltd are in news today after the telecom infra firm became the first company to ink an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency under the BharatNet Phase-III Programme for executing a project worth Rs 2,501.3 crore in the Punjab Telecom Circle.



HFCL stock rose 6.36% to Rs 88.77 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 83.47 on BSE. HFCL stock opened higher at Rs 83.50 on BSE. HFCL shares have lost 17.46% in one year and fallen 22.10% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of HFCL rose to Rs 12,806 crore on BSE. Total 7.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.77 crore.

The stock has a beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility in a year. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 81.25 on March 13, 2024 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 171 on September 23, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HFCL stock stands at 39, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone. HFCL shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This is in continuation to our intimation dated January 16, 2025 regarding receipt of an Advance Work Order (“AWO”) from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (“BSNL”) for ~INR 2,501.30 Crores for executing BharatNet Phase III Programme in the Punjab Telecom Circle. In this regard, we are proud to inform all stakeholders that today, HFCL has become the first company to sign an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency (“PIA”) under the BharatNet Phase-III Programme for executing this project in the Punjab Telecom Circle," said HFCL.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry. It provides solutions for building wireless and optical telecommunication networks, such as optical transport networks (DWDM), rural global system for mobile communications (GSM) networks, broadband access networks, radio backhaul, fiber to the home and in-building solutions.