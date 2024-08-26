Hindustan Zinc, PFC, MOIL, Oil India, NCC, Force Motors shares to turn ex-dividend this week

Image: On Wednesday, Hindustan Zinc would turn ex-dividend. The Vedanta-led company had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY25. The actual dividend will be paid on September 19.

Dozen of stocks including Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Oil India Ltd and NCC Ltd would turn ex-date for dividend next week. Others include Jindal Stainless, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Jamna Hotels Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Uflex Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, KDDL Ltd, Technocraft Industries India Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, Indian Toners & Developers Ltd and VLS Finance Ltd are six stocks that will turn ex-date for share buyback. The Aditya Vision Ltd stock will split from face value of Rs 10 per share into shares of Rs 2 per share. Modern Engineering And Projects Ltd, on the other hand, would turn ex-date for rights.

On Monday, Manappuram Finance shares would turn ex-dividend. The gold loan company had announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share. Monday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Manappuram Finance shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Manappuram Finance with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 11.

Suprajit Engineering and Technocraft Industries India would turn ex-buyback on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Hindustan Zinc would turn ex-dividend. The Vedanta-led company had announced a second interim dividend of Rs 19 per share for FY25. The actual dividend will be paid on September 19. Force Motors, which announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share, would also turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Honda India Power Products (Rs 17.50 per share), IG Petrochemicals (Rs 7.50 per share), Clean Science and Technology Ltd (Rs 3 per share) and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (Rs 1.30 per share) will turn ex-date for dividends on Thursday.

Kajaria Ceramics (Rs 6 per share), PFC (Rs 3.25 per share),MOIL (Rs 2.55 per share), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (Rs 3 per share), Oil India (Rs 2.50 per share) and NCC (Rs 2.20 per share) will turn ex-dividend on Friday.



TVS Srichakra had declared a final dividend of Rs 47.34 per share. The stock will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Shyam Metalics and Energy, Uflex, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Jindal Stainless will also see corporate actions on Friday.