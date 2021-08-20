HUL market cap crosses Rs 6 lakh crore for first time as share hits 52-week high

Market cap of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surpassed Rs 6 lakh crore for the first time after its stock hit a fresh 52 week high in today's trading session.

HUL share was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty today. On Sensex, HUL share ended 5.37% or Rs 133 higher at Rs 2,617. The stock ended 4.86% higher at Rs 2,606 on Nifty.

Market cap of HUL on BSE stood at Rs 6.15 lakh crore at the end of session today.

Currently, HUL is the fifth-largest company in India by market cap, after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Infosys.

HUL stock has gained 9.91% in the last 7 days. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2628.85, rising 5.83% today against previous close of Rs 2,484 on BSE.

The stock has gained 9.36% since the beginning of this year and risen 19.69% in one year. Total 1.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 43.83 crore.

In first quarter of the current fiscal, HUL posted a 10.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,100 crore agaisnt Rs 1,897 crore profit in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net sales stood at Rs 11,966 crore, up 13.21 per cent, against Rs 10,570 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, HUL's total expenses rose 14.68 per cent to Rs 9,546 crore in Q1 against Rs 8,324 crore a year ago.