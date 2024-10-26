ICICI Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 14%, NPAs decline 

ICICI Bank Q2 Results: India's second-largest lender by market cap on Saturday reported a 14.47% rise in net profit for Q2 FY25 powered by treasury gains. Net profit climbed to Rs 11,746 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 10,261 crore in Q2 FY24.

Net interest margin came at 4.27% in Q2 compared to 4.36% in Q1-2025 and 4.53% in Q2 of last fiscal.

Treasury gains were at Rs 680 crore (US$ 81 million) in Q2 against a treasury loss of Rs 85 crore in Q2 of previous fiscal, reflecting realised and mark-to-market gains in equity and fixed income securities.

ICICI Bank's gross NPA ratio fell to 1.97% on September 30, 2024 compared to 2.15% on June 30, 2024. In Q2 of the previous fiscal, gross NPA ratio stood at 2.48%. The net NPA ratio was 0.42% in the last quarter compared to 0.43% in the June 2024 quarter and September 2023 quarter.

Core operating profit climbed 12.1% to Rs 16,043 crore in the last quarter from Rs 14,314 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Net interest income (NII) climbed 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 20,048 crore in Q2 from Rs 18,308 crore in Q2 of last fiscal.

However, provisions (excluding provision for tax) climbed to Rs 1,233 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 583 crore in Q2 of FY2024 and Rs 1,332 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Total deposits climbed 15.7% year-on-year to Rs 14,97,761 crore in the September 2024 quarter.