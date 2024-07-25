IEX shares in news today as Q1 profit surges 27%

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) are in news today after the firm logged a 27% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 96.44 crore in the June quarter against Rs 75.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) closed 3.68% higher at Rs 174.45 in Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 168.25 on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IEX stands at 49.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. IEX shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

Total 9.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.01 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 15,667 crore.

Revenue from operations of the power trading exchange climbed 18.75% YoY to Rs 123.5 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 104 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

IEX logged a total trading volume of 30.4 BUs (billion units), a rise from 25.1 BUs in Q1FY24, marking a growth of 21.1 per cent YoY (year-on-year).