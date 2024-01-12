Infibeam Avenues, YES Bank, Easy Trip Planners, Suzlon Energy shares see high volumes on NSE

Shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd jumped 10 per cent in Friday's trade and topped the NSE volume chart. YES Bank Ltd, IRFC, Ease Trip Planners Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and were some other stocks that saw huge volumes in Friday's session.

IT major Infosys, Polycab India Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Reliance Industries Ltd and Jio Financial Services led the turnover chart, data on most-active stocks suggest.

Infibeam Avenues saw 22,48,36,803 shares worth Rs 595 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 9,92 per cent to Rs 26.60. YES Bank shares were trading 1.37 per cent lower at Rs 25.20, as Rs 411 crore worth 16,24,08,846 shares changed hands on the counter.

IRFC Ltd soared 5.9 per cent to Rs 113.15. A total of 15,47,42,548 IRFC shares worth Rs 1,735 crore changed hands. Ease Trip Planners gained fell 3.19 per cent to Rs 50.15, as 8,55,88,792 company shares worth Rs 433 crore changed hands. This stock was up 17 per cent in the previous trading session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares gained 3.67 per cent to Rs 45.20. A total 6,59,54,425 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 292 crore changed hands so far. Trident shares climbed 4.13 per cent to Rs 47.85, as 6,54,01,790 shares worth Rs 312 crore changed hands. Vakrangee Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd and Unitech Ltd were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, Infosys topped the chart. The bank saw a turnover of Rs 3,205 crore after the IT major reported better-than-expected Q3 results. It was followed by Polycab India, which clocked a turnover of Rs 2,053 crore. In a BSE filing, this company said it has not received any communication from the income tax department on December search operations.

TCS witnessed Rs 1,976 crore in turnover following its December quarter earnings. Reliance Industries, PFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank also saw high turnovers.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for January 12, 2024: RVNL, Exide Industries and LT Foods

Also read: Jyoti CNC Automation allotment: Check application status, latest GMP and listing date