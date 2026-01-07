Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, military always an option: White House

President Donald Trump is discussing options to acquire Greenland, the White House has stated. Trump and his advisers are exploring several methods to obtain Greenland, including diplomatic channels and the possible involvement of the US military.

A White House statement said, "The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal."

These discussions continue despite objections from European leaders and strong resistance from Denmark and Greenland. The White House said acquiring Greenland remains a US national security priority to deter adversaries in the Arctic region.

A senior US official, speaking anonymously, said Trump has directed his team to consider alternative approaches such as an outright purchase or a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland. The COFA would create a partnership but would not make Greenland a direct part of the United States.

The official added that Trump is determined to pursue this policy goal, stating, "It’s not going away," referring to the president’s intentions during his remaining term.

The renewed focus on Greenland follows a recent US operation that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Encouraged by this, Trump expressed confidence, saying, "American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again."

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that recent administration rhetoric did not indicate imminent military action. According to two sources familiar with a classified congressional briefing, Rubio said the administration’s goal is to buy the island from Denmark.

Members of Congress criticised the administration’s approach, citing Denmark’s status as a NATO ally and Greenland’s clear position. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator Thom Tillis said, "When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honour its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Greenland’s leadership has repeatedly rejected becoming part of the United States. International support has aligned with Denmark and Greenland’s stance. Leaders from European countries and Canada have stated that the territory belongs to its people.