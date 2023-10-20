scorecardresearch
Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal's son, daughter-in-law sell shares worth Rs 436 crore

Bhairavi held 66,79,240 shares or 0.18 per cent stake in Infosys as on September 30.

Shreyas Shibulal and Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal, son and daughter-in-law of Infosys Ltd co-founder SD Shibulal, sold Rs 436 crore worth Infosys shares via open market, an exchange filing on Friday suggested. Shreyas Shibulal sold 23,70,435 shares at Rs 1,433.51 a peice, amounting to Rs 339.80 crore. He owned 2,37,04,350 shares or 0.64 per cent stake in Infosys before the stake sale. The shares he sold accounted for 0.06 per cent stake in the company. Post the stake sale, Shreyas is left with 0.58 per cent stake, or 2,13,33,915 shares, in the company.

Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal, on the other hand, sold 6,67,924 shares in the IT major at Rs 1,432.96 per share, amounting Rs 95.71 crore, the Bengaluru-based company said in an exchange filing. Bhairavi held 66,79,240 shares or 0.18 per cent stake in teh IT firm as on September 30. The sold shares accounted for 0.02 per cent stake in Infosys. Post the stake sale, Bhairavi Madhusudhan Shibulal is left with 60,11,316 shares or 0.16 per cent stake in the IT firm.

The shares were sold in open market on Thursday.

SD Shibulal himself owned 58,14,733 shares, or 0.16 per cent stake in Infosys as on September 30. His wife Kumari Shibulal held 52,48,965 shares, or 1.14 per cent, stake in the IT firm while daughter Shruti Shibulal owned 27,37,538 shares or 0.07 per cent stake. at the end of September quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
