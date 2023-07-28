Integra Essentia shares rebound 6% after PAT doubles in June quarter

Shares of Integra Essentia made a quick rebound during the early trading session on Friday after the company reported a strong performance in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023. Its net profit more than doubled between April-June 2023 period, the company said in the exchange filing.



Integra Essentia reported a 103 per cent rise in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at Rs 1.18 crore. The company had clocked a bottomline of Rs 0.58 crore in the year ago period, it said in the exchange filing. However, its revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 55 crore Q1FY24, which was Rs 56 crore in the year ago period.



However, on a sequential performance, the numbers were subdued. The company had reported a net profit at Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2023 quarter, while its revenue from operations stood at 67.27 crore in the preceding quarter.



Shares of Integra Essential rebounded from the early drop and surged more than 6 per cent to Rs 5.75 on Monday, after falling to Rs 5.40, following the announcement of earnings. The company was commanding a total market cap close to Rs 260 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 5.67 on Thursday.



The company was renamed to 'Integra Essentia' in February 2022, which is engaged in the business of life essentials that is food, clothing, infrastructure and energy. The stock has surged about 1,000 per cent in the last four years, delivering multibagger returns to the investors.



The company board also announced some strategic changes in the key management team with induction of qualified professionals, redesignating them in strategic positions, for conducting business operations with greater proficiency via constructively strategizing, directing, and conducting the business after the meeting.



The company board also approved to host the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company on September 4, 2023 (Monday) in the meeting. The company informed about the same through a separate exchange filing.

