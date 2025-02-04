Sensex, Nifty zoom as investor wealth jumps Rs 5.8 lakh crore; Techno Electric, Nuvama & Kalyan Jewellers climb up to 13%

Domestic stocks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Tuesday. The surge was supported by gains in banks, financials, energy, metal and technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 1,400 points to hit above 78,600 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved around 400 points to trade above 23,750. Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 5.8 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 5.8 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 5.89 lakh crore to Rs 425.40 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 419.54 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

61 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 61 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, M&M, SRF and UPL hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 81 scrips touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,435 stocks in the green

Out of 4,045 stocks, 2,435 stocks were seen advancing. 1,443 stocks were declining, while 167 stocks remained unchanged.

Techno Electric, Nuvama & Kalyan Jewellers jump up to 13%

Stocks such as Techno Electric, Nuvama Wealth, Kalyan Jewellers, Aegis Logistics, Jindal Saw, ABB, NLC India, NCC, Graphite, Westlife and Natco Pharma surged as much as 12.78 per cent.

Banks & financials among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and HCLTech.

On NSE, 18 out of the 19 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT outperformed the NSE index by rising 1.93 per cent, 2.18 per cent, 2.70 per cent, 1.79 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. Nifty FMCG shed 0.25 per cent.