IRCTC share price hits upper circuit of 5% as Indian Railways to resume services partially from May 12

IRCTC share price hit the upper circuit of 5% in early trade today after Indian Railways said it would start operations of 15 passenger trains (30 return journeys) from May 12. Share price of IRCTC rose 5% or Rs 62 to Rs 1,302 against previous close of Rs 1240 in early trade on BSE.

IRCTC stock gained 5% in opening trade today. Total 3857 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 50.25 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 20,845 crore.

Railways to restart passenger trains from May 12

There were only buyers and no sellers for the stock on BSE. IRCTC share price has gained 40% since the beginning of this year. The stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day moving averages.

On October 14 last year, the Indian Railways firm made its stock market debut with IRCTC share listing at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 626 on NSE.

All these trains will run from New Delhi railway station.

The fares will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani trains.

Online booking will start on May 11 at 4 pm. The all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes -- from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Horah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthpuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Booking facilities will be available on the IRCTC website or through mobile app.