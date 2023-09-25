IRCTC shares climb 4%; mini ratna PSU announces offers on air tickets

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) climbed 4 per cent in Monday's trade, snapping a five-day losing streak. The mini ratna PSU company in a press release said it is offering a slew of offers to customers on air ticket bookings, adding that it would not be charging any convenience fees on international as well as domestic flight ticket bookings on its website from September 25 to September 27.

Following the development, the stock rose 4.31 per cent to hit a high of Rs 692 on BSE.

"Customers can avail this offer by booking their tickets through IRCTC’s air ticketing portal www.irctc.co.in as well as IRCTC Air mobile app. Along with zero convenience fees, IRCTC has also launched other offers on this occasion with discounts up to Rs 2,000 on air tickets on card transactions of different banks," IRCTC said on Monday.

With the festive season shortly beginning from October onwards, "customers can now avail these special offers from IRCTC by booking their air tickets for their planned vacations and the New Year, which is less than 100 days away."

Apart for the limited period offers, IRCTC Air has also announced offers on defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials.

"Further, as a value addition, IRCTC also provides a travel insurance of Rs 50 Lakhs for every air ticket booked through its portal. IRCTC is committed to continuing its efforts to enhance the travel experience for passengers and promote tourism in India. With its innovative approach and customer-centric focus, IRCTC is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of travel in India," it said.

Watch: Asian Games 2023: China tops the medal tally, India ranks 6th with one gold and 13 medals in total. Check out the detailed medal tally and more medal events on Day 2 of Asian Games

Also read: Hot stocks on September 25, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Delta Corp, Shree Renuka Sugars, EKI Energy and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by share market analysts for September 25, 2023: Reliance Industries, IRB Infra, HDFC Life & Mold-Tek Packaging

Also read :JSW Infrastructure IPO, Updater Services IPO to open for subscription in Top News on September 25: Share markets, Bank Nifty outlook, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to start operations

Also read: Top 6 stocks to watch on September 25, 2023: JSW Steel, Suzlon Energy, IRCON International, Sun Pharma Advanced & others