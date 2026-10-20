WATCH: Zohran Mamdani joins Navratri celebrations in New York, seeks priest's blessings

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Mamdani's message for Hindu communities

The mayor's participation came alongside a festive message he shared on X on October 14, acknowledging the diverse traditions followed by Hindu communities during Navratri and other celebrations.

In his post, Mamdani highlighted rituals and customs associated with different regions, including Garba dancing, Sindur Khela, receiving Tika from elders and setting up Golu displays at home.

“This week, our Hindu neighbours celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri,” he wrote.

He further acknowledged that the festival is celebrated under different names and through distinct customs across communities.

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“Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal,” Mamdani said.

His message recognised the diversity of Hindu traditions and the cultural significance of the festive period for communities across New York.

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Indian diaspora celebrates Navratri across the US

Navratri and Durga Puja are observed by Hindu communities in India and abroad through prayers, cultural performances and community gatherings. While Garba and Dandiya are particularly associated with celebrations in Gujarat, Durga Puja is widely observed in West Bengal and several other regions.

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Sindur Khela, traditionally associated with the concluding day of Durga Puja, involves married women applying vermilion to one another. Golu, meanwhile, is a festive display of dolls and figurines commonly arranged during Navratri in parts of southern India.

Several Hindu organisations across New York City, New York State, and other parts of the United States organise events to mark the festive season, bringing together families and community members.