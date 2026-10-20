US EB-5 visa investment threshold to rise in 2027: How it will affect Indians

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What are the current EB-5 investment requirements?

Under existing rules, foreign investors must invest at least $1.05 million in a qualifying US commercial enterprise. The minimum falls to $800,000 for investments in qualifying targeted employment areas, including eligible rural and high-unemployment locations, and infrastructure projects. The programme also requires investments to create at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying US workers.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 provides for inflation-linked adjustments to these thresholds every five years, beginning January 1, 2027. The revised amounts will apply to petitions filed on or after the adjustment's effective date.

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How much could the investment increase?

The minimum investment for qualifying targeted employment area and infrastructure projects could rise to between $900,000 and $937,500. For standard investments, the threshold could increase to between $1.2 million and $1.25 million.

If these estimates prove accurate, qualifying-project investors could need an additional $100,000 or more, while those pursuing standard investments could face an increase of at least $150,000.

These figures remain projections rather than confirmed investment requirements. Applicants should check the official announcement by US authorities before making financial decisions.

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What does this mean for Indian investors?

The potential increase could make the EB-5 route more expensive for Indian families seeking long-term residency in the US. Investors may need to allocate more capital, reassess their financial plans and account for additional expenses, including legal fees, administrative charges and project-related costs.

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The programme may remain an option for wealthy Indian families seeking to establish businesses, educate their children in the US or pursue long-term settlement. However, the higher investment requirement could put the route beyond the reach of some prospective applicants.