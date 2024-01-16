IREDA shares give up record high, overbought on charts; here’s what analysts say

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) hit their record high in early deals today. The share surged 4.44% to a fresh high of Rs 127.50 against the previous close of Rs 122.10 on BSE. IREDA stock surpassed the previous record high of Rs 123.37 reached on December 14, 2023.

Later, the stock saw profit-booking and fell 6.74% from record high to an intraday low of Rs 118.90 on BSE today. IREDA saw 97.42 lakh shares changing hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 119.95 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 32,616 crore. At 10:57 am , the IREDA stock was trading 0.61% lower at Rs 121.35.

It fell to a record low of Rs 49.99 on November 29, 2023.

IREDA stock has ended in the green in the last three sessions.

Abhijeet from Tips2trades said, “IREDA stock price is overbought on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 131. Investors should book profits at current levels as a Daily close below support of 116 could lead to 98 in the near term."

Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "With initial target of Rs 123 met and strength sustaining, shall expect for further target of Rs 131-133 levels."

IREDA stock listed at a premium of 56.25% to the issue price at Rs 50 on November 29.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 75.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

On November 29, IREDA stock listed at Rs 50 on BSE, a premium of 56.25% over the IPO issue price of Rs 32. The stock listed at Rs 50 on NSE.

IREDA reported a 54% rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 285 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year against Rs 185 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Total income rose 49% to Rs 1,176.96 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 791.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Net NPAs fell to 1.65% in Q2 as against 2.72% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Gross NPAs declined to 3.13% in the September 2023 quarter as against 5.06% in Q2 of the previous fiscal.

The price band of IREDA's IPO was Rs 30-32 apiece with a lot size of 460 shares. The IPO was open for bidding from November 21 to November 23. The state-run PSU player raised a total of Rs 2,150.21 crore through the IPO route, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,290.13 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 26,87,76,471 equity shares.

