IRFC shares rally 20% to hit fresh one-year high; here's why

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC Ltd) continued their upward run for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. The stock zoomed 20 per cent today to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 66.78. It eventually settled 19.78 per cent higher at Rs 66.66 on BSE. The multibagger scrip has surged 102.61 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 201.63 per cent in a year.

"Railway stocks are in the upward trend after the Ministry of Railways sought Cabinet approval for a Rs 5.25 lakh crore investment program during 2024-2031," said market expert Ravi Singh.

On technical setup, IRFC is showing strength on daily and weekly charts and the momentum indicators suggesting a strong move ahead for a target of Rs 80 in the near term, he added.

"IRFC stock price is overbought on the daily charts with next resistance at Rs 70.65. Investors should be booking profits at current levels as a close below support of Rs 61.5 could lead to target of Rs 48.85 in the near term," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

"The counter is showing continuous strength. After a breakout above Rs 50, it is ready to become a three-digit stock very soon. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 49 and every dip is buying opportunity for a target price of 101," said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking.

"The stock has indicated a strong spurt in the last two sessions gaining almost 35 per cent and has next target visible near Rs 72 level. The stock has a near-term support at around Rs 60 level and only a decisive breach below Rs 58 would weaken the trend," said Vaishali Parekh, Vice-President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

"The counter has seen a volume-based breakout around Rs 51-odd level and continued its upward march. As far as levels are concerned, the zone of Rs 51 is likely to act as strong support, before which the Rs 58-56 zone could cushion any blip. On the flip side, till the counter is able to sustain above the support zones, it is likely to trade with a positive bias. It could continue its march in uncharted territory, but at the same time, one needs to avoid being complacent and have a pragmatic approach in the counter," said Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

"Indicators are in overbought zone but has shown bullish crossover internally which suggest some more momentum. Fresh entry can be avoided as risk-reward equation is not favorable but existing position can be held with trailing stop loss at Rs 58, said Kush Ghodasara, independent market expert, CMT.

The counter was last seen trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 89.41. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 11.67 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.60.

Although, the scrip has an analyst target price of Rs 44, Trendlyne data showed, suggesting a potential downside of 35 per cent. It has a one-year beta of 0.97, indicating average volatility on the counter.

IRFC borrows funds from the financial markets to finance the acquisition or creation of assets which are then leased out to the Indian Railways or any entity under the Ministry of Railways.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations provided in this article and/ or any reports attached or relied on herein are authored by an external party. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/ entities, and do not represent the views of Business Today (BT). BT does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. BT further urges you to consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice regarding the contents herein, including stock investments, mutual funds, general market risks etc.)

