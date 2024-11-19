Multibagger PSU stock in news today on Rs 95-crore contract win 

ITI share price today: Shares of ITI Ltd are in news today after the PSU said it received a contract worth around Rs 95 crore from Directorate of Geology & Mining, Government of Uttarakhand for Mining Digital Transformation & Surveillance System (MDTSS) project.

ITI stock closed on a flat note at Rs 291.25 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 292.20 on BSE. Total 7.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.54 crore. Market cap of the telecom equipment maker stood at Rs 27,985 crore.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 210.20 on October 25, 2024 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 384.35 on January 17, 2024. The multibagger stock has risen 167% in two years and gained 230% in five years.

The state government mooted this project for prevention of illegal mining and mineral transportation and to increase

its revenue in the state.

"The systems will be installed at 40 check gates across Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar. Dehradun will have 8 check gates, Haridwar 13, Nainital 10, and Udham Singh Nagar 9. The new system equipped with bullet cameras, RFID radars, and LED floodlights will not only help monitor illegal mining activities but also boost the state government’s revenue. Besides, a Mining State Control Centre (MSCC) will be set up in Dehradun, along with mini command centres at district headquarters in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar," said ITI Ltd.

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “It gives me a great sense of satisfaction to see that the Government of Uttarakhand has selected ITI as its technology partner inits efforts to curb illegal mining. ITI will leverage its strong technology domain expertise to help Uttarkhand Government achieve its objectives. We are also exploring such projects with other states where we can help them.”

ITI is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacture, sale & servicing of Telecommunication equipments and building communication network infrastructures using Internet Protocol (IP) / Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite communication channels. Further, Company is engaged in turnkey contracts/solutions and provides customized support.