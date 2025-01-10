JBM Auto announces record date for stock split, shares fall 

Shares of JBM Auto Ltd were trading in the red even as the auto parts firm fixed Friday, January 31, 2025 as the record date for stock split. JBM Auto shares were trading 1.5% lower at Rs 1470 on BSE. Market cap of JBM Auto slipped to Rs 17,383 crore on BSE. Total 7801 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.15 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 37.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. JBM Auto stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. JBM Auto shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, 31st January, 2025 as the “Record date” for determining the eligibility of members for the purpose of sub-division/Split of the equity shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up to Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up," said JBM Auto in a communication to bourses.

On October 28 last year, the board of JBM Auto approved division one of its share that carries a face value of Rs 2 into two shares that will now carry a face value of Rs 1 each.

In the September 2024 quarter, JBM Auto reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,286 crore, marginally higher than the Rs 1,231 crore revenue in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Net profit in Q3 also saw a marginal increase from the year-ago quarter to Rs 49 crore from Rs 44 crore last year.

JBM Auto Limited is a manufacturer of auto systems with a presence in the e-mobility space. The company manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies and moulds and buses, including sale of spare parts, accessories and maintenance contracts of buses.