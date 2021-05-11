JMC Projects back in the black in Q4, share hits 52-week high

JMC Projects share hit fresh 52 week high today after the firm turned profitable in Q4 on a year-on-year basis. Stock of JMC Projects gained 5.54% to a fresh high of Rs 108.50 against previous close of Rs 102.70 on BSE.

However, the stock saw profit booking after hitting fresh 52 week high and fell 3.3% to intra day low of Rs 99.3 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2.04% at Rs 104.80.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,694 crore. JMC Projects stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has risen 162% in one year and gained 48.5% since the beginning of this year. In a week, the stock has climbed 23.19% on BSE.

At 2: 44 pm, the share was trading 1.75% lower at Rs 100.90. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.44 crore in Q4 driven by higher revenues against net loss of Rs 54.76 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

Total income rose to Rs 1,403.14 crore in Q4 against Rs 984.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated net loss of the company came in at Rs 26.20 crore in 2020-21 against a profit of Rs 1.20 crore in 2019-20. Total income of the company in 2020-21 is Rs 3,871.74 crore compared to Rs 3,894.20 crore in 2019-20.

Stocks in news: PNB, InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Federal Bank and more

The board also approved a dividend of Rs 0.70 (35 per cent) per equity of with face value of Rs two each for 2020-21 subject to approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

JMC Projects is involved in building infrastructure projects, highways, expressways, bridges, flyovers, townships, tall buildings, hospitals, industrial units and power plants.