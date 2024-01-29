JP Power Q3 results: Profit at Rs 172.90 crore, sales up 82%

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 172.85 crore for the December quarter compared with a profit of Rs 68.66 crore in the September and a loss of Rs 217.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company said its revenue for the quarter was up 82.36 per cent at Rs 2,190 crore compared with Rs 1,201.05 crore YoY. Power segment revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,530.53 crore, coal segment at Rs 235.37 crore and sands mining at Rs 659.87 crore.

Ahead of its earnings, climbed 4.96 per cent to close at Rs 16.93 on BSE.

In respect of Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Plant (VHEP), the company said the water availability in the first half of the financial year is normally higher compared with the second half of the financial year. As such, the power generation in the first two quarters lies 70-75 per cent of the annual power generation, while balance 30-25 per cent is generated in the last two quarters.



JP Power said it had given the corporate guarantee (CG) to State Bank of India (SBI) of $150 million against loans granted by SBI to Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) for which fair valuation as of December 31, 2023 has not been done as per the applicable Ind-AS.

In the earlier years, the company had accounted for impact of the Framework Agreement with its lenders for debt restructuring in earlier year. The company had initiated process for the release of the guarantee provided to SBI and also is in process of the discussion with SBI.

"In the opinion of the Management there will be no material impact on these financial results, of the fair valuation of the above-mentioned guarantee hence not been considered necessary by the management to be provided for. On this Auditors have drawn attention in their report on financial results," it said.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 29: IREDA, SBI Cards, IRB Infra, IRFC and more

Also read: Texmaco Rail shares hover around all-time high level; which way the stock is headed?