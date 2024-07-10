scorecardresearch
JSW Steel shares in news today post Q1 output update

JSW Steel stock ended 0.39% lower at Rs 935 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 938.65 on BSE. A total of 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.79 crore on BSE.

Shares of JSW Steel Ltd are in focus today after the metal sector major announced its consolidated crude steel production figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. JSW Steel stock ended 0.39% lower at Rs 935 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 938.65 on BSE. A total of 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.79 crore on BSE.

The metal stock has clocked 18.54% returns in a year. This year, the stock has gained 6.57%. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 53.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, but higher than the 20 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company reported an output of 6.35 million tonnes (MT), falling 1% year on year (YoY) and 6% quarter on quarter (QoQ). The marginal decline is attributed primarily to planned maintenance shutdowns.

Despite the reduction in crude steel production, JSW Steel maintained a robust capacity utilisation rate of 87% at its Indian operations for Q1 of FY25.

JSW Steel clocked a 64.66% YoY fall in net profit at Rs 1,322 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 3,741 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. 

Revenue from operations slipped 1.5% to Rs 46,269 crore in Q4 against Rs 46,962 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 10, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
