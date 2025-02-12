Jupiter Wagons shares in news on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are in news today after the firm said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, both part of the Adani Cement Group, for the manufacture and supply of BCFCM rakes and BVCM wagons.

Jupiter Wagons stock ended 4.73% lower at Rs 318.05 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 333.85 on BSE. Total 4.98 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.92 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,501 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 224.38% in two years and climbed 593% in three years.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.05 on July 5, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 301 on March 14, 2024. Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"We are pleased to inform that the Jupiter Wagons Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited which are group companies of Adani Cement for the manufacture and supply of BCFCM RAKES WAGON WITH BVCM WAGON...," Jupiter Wagons said in a regulatory filing.

The value of the order is Rs 600 crore and was awarded on February 10, 2025. BCFCM stands for bogie-covered fly ash/cement wagon.

Jupiter Wagons reported a 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The net profit was driven by higher revenue and improved margins. Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 rose 15% to Rs 1,029.8 crore.