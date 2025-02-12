scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Jupiter Wagons shares in news on fresh order win, check details 

Feedback

Jupiter Wagons shares in news on fresh order win, check details 

Jupiter Wagons stock closed 4.73% lower at Rs 318.05 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 333.85 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period. Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are in news today after the firm said it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, both part of the Adani Cement Group, for the manufacture and supply of BCFCM rakes and BVCM wagons.

Jupiter Wagons stock ended 4.73% lower at Rs 318.05 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 333.85 on BSE. Total 4.98 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.92 crore on BSE. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,501 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 224.38% in two years and climbed 593% in three years.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.05 on July 5, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 301 on March 14, 2024. Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"We are pleased to inform that the Jupiter Wagons Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited which are group companies of Adani Cement for the manufacture and supply of BCFCM RAKES WAGON WITH BVCM WAGON...," Jupiter Wagons said in a regulatory filing.

The value of the order is Rs 600 crore and was awarded on February 10, 2025. BCFCM stands for bogie-covered fly ash/cement wagon.

Jupiter Wagons reported a 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. The net profit was driven by higher revenue and improved margins. Revenue from operations for Q3FY25 rose 15% to Rs 1,029.8 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 12, 2025, 8:27 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement