Kalyan Jewellers, IKIO Lighting, Suzlon Energy shares see high volumes on NSE

Shares of IKIO Lighting, Suzlon Energy, Kalyan Jewellers, Reliance Power and Vodafone Idea on Friday saw huge volumes on NSE, while those of HDFC, Mazagon Dock Builders, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Avenue Supermarts (DMart) and TCS were among stocks seeing high turnovers on the exchange, data showed. Investor interest was seen on many of these counters despite a flattish market movement.

Suzlon Energy jumped 2.77 per cent to Rs 14.85. A total of 19,11,46,896 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 285 crore changed hands on the counter by 1 pm.

Reliance Power saw a total 16,54,90,003 shares worth Rs 273 crore changing hands> The stock fell 2.09 pr cent to Rs 16.40. Vodafone Idea were trading 1.28 per cent higher at Rs 7.90. The stock saw 4,40,78,167 shares changing hands on the counter.

IDFC India First rose 2.34 per cent to Rs 80.85. This stock registered volumes of 3,46,37,242 shares.

Ashok Leyland, Kalyan Jewellers, MRPL, YES Bank, Zomato and IKIO Lighting shares gained up to 10 per cent amid high volumes.

On the other hand, HDFC topped the turnover chart with a turnover of Rs 1,865 crore. It was followed by Mazagon Dock (Rs 1,156 crore), IKIO Lighting (Rs 1,091 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 846 crore) and HAL (Rs 634 crore).

Other stocks seeing a turnover in excess of Rs 500 crore included TCS, DMart, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Bankand One 97 Communications (Paytm). The NSE Nifty was trading at 18,761.65, up 0.38 per cent.

