scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
KFin Tech shares tank over 6% amid bulk deal buzz by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Feedback

KFin Tech shares tank over 6% amid bulk deal buzz by Kotak Mahindra Bank

Shares of KFin Technologies tanked about 6.43 per cent to Rs 587.05 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 10,000 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was looking to sell about 34.7 lakh equity shares of KFin Technologies amounting to Rs 218 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank was looking to sell about 34.7 lakh equity shares of KFin Technologies amounting to Rs 218 crore.

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd slipped during the trading session on Tuesday amid the heavy volumes followed by the reports of block deals in the financial services provider. Media reports suggested that Kotak Mahindra Bank was looking to sell stake in the company. Kotak Mahindra Bank was looking to sell about 34.7 lakh equity shares of KFin Technologies amounting to Rs 218 crore. The private lender was likely to sell a 2 per cent stake in KFin Technologies through block deals, said the sources. According to data from exchanges, the deal was apparently executed as signaled by the heavy trading volumes on the exchange. On BSE, a total of 39.41 lakh shares of KFin Tech, amounting to Rs 236.69 crore were traded as of 10.55 am. A total of 16.23 lakh shares worth Rs 97.50 crore exchanged hands on NSE at the same time, it said. Shares of KFin Technologies tanked about 6.43 per cent to Rs 587.05 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 10,000 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 682.25 on Monday, falling about 3.62 per cent in the previous trading session. Kotak Mahindra Bank held 9.8 per cent stake in KFin Technologies as of the shareholding pattern December 2023. Kotak Mahindra Bank, is now reported to own 7.7 per cent in KFin Tech, had invested Rs 310 crore in KFin Technologies in September 2021. In December, promoter General Atlantic offloaded around 10 per cent equity in the company for Rs 851 crore.

Related Articles

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 12, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
KFin Technologies Ltd
KFin Technologies Ltd