LTTS, Ramco Cements, Max Financial: How to trade these buzzing stocks

Bulls and bears are having a strong fight at Dalal Street but the latter ones are having an upper hand lately in the Indian stock markets. Amid the wild swings of volatility , Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services has shared three blue-chip stocks- L&T Technology Services Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd and Max Financial Services Ltd- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to 'buy' all the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

L&T Technology Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,690 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,978

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) appears to be setting up for a bullish outlook as prices have rebounded off a key ascending trendline, which has provided reliable support in recent months. The stock has also moved above its 21-day and 10-day EMAs, indicating strengthening momentum. The RSI has turned up and is trading above the crucial 50 mark, signaling improving bullish sentiment. Furthermore, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, with the histogram in positive territory, suggesting a potential shift in momentum toward buyers. With strong support around Rs 4,978, LTTS could see further upside in the coming sessions.

The Ramco Cements | Buy | Target Price: Rs 980 | Stop Loss: Rs 857

The Ramco Cements stock has witnessed a strong bullish momentum, breaking above a key resistance level around Rs 890-900. The stock is maintaining an upward trajectory, supported by a rising trendline that indicates a robust accumulation phase. A decisive breakout from this resistance zone could lead to further upside, potentially targeting levels around Rs 980 in the near term. The price action is backed by increased volume, affirming strong buying interest.

Max Financial Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,310 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,162

Max Financial has rebounded sharply after experiencing a decline of 7 per cent from its recent high, accompanied by a substantial increase in trading volumes and open interest. This price recovery emerged near a critical horizontal support level, reinforced by an ascending trendline, signaling a strong potential for further upward momentum. Currently, the stock is trading above key moving averages, with additional support from momentum oscillators, which aligns with a favorable outlook for a continued bullish trend.