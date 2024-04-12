Maharashtra Seamless shares gain 8% on order win from ONGC, check details

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless rose nearly 8% in early deals after the iron and steel products maker said it received order with basic value of Rs 674 crore approximately from ONGC Ltd. for supply of casing seamless pipes.

Maharashtra Seamless shares gained 7.49% to Rs 964.35 against the previous close of Rs 897.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,312 crore.

The firm said gradual dispatches will be carried out within 44 weeks.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures seamless pipes & tubes and has wide product range with the world renowned CPE technology.

