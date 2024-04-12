scorecardresearch
Maharashtra Seamless shares gain 8% on order win from ONGC, check details

Maharashtra Seamless shares gained 7.49% to Rs 964.35 against the previous close of Rs 897.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,312 crore.

Shares of Maharashtra Seamless rose nearly 8% in early deals after the iron and steel products maker said it received order with basic value of Rs 674 crore approximately from ONGC Ltd. for supply of casing seamless pipes.

The firm said gradual dispatches will be carried out within 44 weeks.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures seamless pipes & tubes and has wide product range with the world renowned CPE technology.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 12, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
