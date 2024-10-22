scorecardresearch
Mazagon Dock announces stock split, interim dividend but stock falls  

Mazagon Dock announces stock split, interim dividend but stock falls  

The company has already fixed Wednesday, 30 October 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25.

the multibagger stock slipped 12% to Rs 4118.35 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 4665.65. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 84,750 crore. 

Mazagon Dock stock split, interim dividend: The board of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd on Tuesday approved its first ever stock split in the ratio of 1:2. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. The company has already fixed Wednesday, 30 October 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25. The payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before November 20, 2024. 

However, the multibagger stock slipped 12% to Rs 4118.35 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 4665.65. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 84,750 crore. 

"Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs.10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/-(Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders' approval (Details enclosed at Encl 1). The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course," said Mazagon Dock. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 22, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
