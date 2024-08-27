Mazagon Dock shares in news today, here's why

Shares of Mazagon Dock are in news today after the defence firm said Sanjeev Singhal, the current director (finance), will continue to serve as the chairman & managing director (CMD) for an additional five months. Mazagon Dock shares ended 2.29% lower at Rs 4307.55 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 86,878 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 32.30 crore with 0.74 lakh shares changing hands in the afternoon session.

Mazagon Dock shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Mazagon Dock stands at 38.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Mazagon Dock shares trade higher than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

"Sanjeev Singhal, Director (Finance) (DIN 07642358) of the Company, has been entrusted additional charge for the post of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of the Company for a further period of five months w.e.f. I August 2024 or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest vide Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India letter no. 4/1(3)/2018/D(NS) dated 22™ August 2024. This is in continuation with the MoD's letter dated 31 January 2023, 20" April 2023, 6" June 2023, 31* January 2024, 1% March 2024, 18" March 2024 and 31% July 2024. Earlier, the additional charge w.e.f 1% August 2024 till 31* August 2024 was conveyed to the Exchanges vide MDL letter dated 1 August 2024," said Mazagon Dock.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDS) is a shipbuilding and offshore fabrication yard. The company's major activities include shipbuilding, ship repairs and fabrication of offshore structures. It provides warships, merchant ships, submarines, support vessels, offshore platforms, passenger cum cargo vessels, trawlers, main and helidecks and barges.