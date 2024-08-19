scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Midhani shares rise 5% on Rs 285-crore order win, check details

Feedback

Midhani shares rise 5% on Rs 285-crore order win, check details

Midhani stock rose 5.09% intra day to Rs 441.30 against the previous close of Rs 419.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8139.92 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its relative strength index (RSI). RSI of the stock stands at 35.2.  The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its relative strength index (RSI). RSI of the stock stands at 35.2. 

Shares of Hyderabad-based specialised metals and metal alloys manufacturer Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) surged 5% on Monday after the firm said it has won an order of Rs 285 crore. Midhani stock rose 5.09% intra day to Rs 441.30 against the previous close of Rs 419.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8139.92 crore. Later, the stock closed 3.48% higher at Rs 434.50. 

"With this, the open order position of MIDHANI as of date is around Rs 2,098 crore," the state-run company said in a regulatory filing.

The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its relative strength index (RSI). RSI of the stock stands at 35.2. 

The stock clocked a turnover of Rs 1.77 crore as 0.41 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

The stock has surged 26% from its 52-week low of Rs 345 hit on August 18, 3023. The stock has risen 11% in a year and gained 129% in two years. 

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing of superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel and other 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 19, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement