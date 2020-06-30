MRF share price rises on two-fold jump in Q4 net profit

MRF share price gained over 2% in Tuesday's trade after the tyre maker reported better than expected earnings for the quarter ended March 2020.

The country's largest tyre manufacturer reported a 25.05% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,422.57 crore against Rs 1,130.61 crore in 2018-19.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, the tyre manufacturer posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 679.02 crore against Rs 293.93 crore in Q4 FY19.

MRF share price touched an intraday high of Rs 66,705.75, rising 2.32% against the previous closing price of Rs 65,191 on BSE. The stock opened at Rs 66,050.95 and hit an intraday low of Rs 65,767.20 in today's session.

MRF share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. MRF share price has gained 2.72% in one week, 12.26% in one month and 17% in one year.

For the quarter ended March 2020, revenue from operations fell 10.93% to Rs 3,685.16 crore compared with Rs 4,137.67 crore in the same period of 2018-19.

For FY20, revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,239.36 crore compared to Rs 16,062.46 crore in 2018-19.

Exports for the year ended March 31, 2020 rose to Rs 1,651 crore against Rs 1,566 crore for the previous year ended March 31, 2019.

Commenting over the Covid-19 pandemic and its induced lockdown, the tyre company said in its regulatory filing that, "The future is not clear as the pandemic has brought in uncertainties both for the automobile sector and for the tyre industry. However, the government's announcement of putting restrictions on the import of tyres is likely to be of immense help to the industry at a difficult time like this."

MRF's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 94 each per share on paid-up equity share capital of the company.

