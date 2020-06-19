Mukesh Ambani becomes eleventh richest person after net worth crosses $60 billion mark

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani became the 11th richest person in the world today after his real-time net worth crossed the $60 billion mark for the first time.

On the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the real-time net worth of Mukesh Ambani climbed to $60.3 billion (Rs 4.58 lakh crore), a rise of $1.16 billion compared to yesterday.

The rise in net worth of Ambani came after share price of RIL rose to all-time high of Rs 1,788.60 on BSE. The stock rose up to 8% or Rs 132 intraday against previous close of Rs 1656.25.

Ambani left behind Amancio Ortega, founder and former chairman of Spanish fashion retail chain Zara on the billionaires index. Amancio Ortega's net worth now stands at $59 billion.

The record rise in stock came after Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Industries had become net debt-free months ahead of its March 2021 target.

Market capitalisation of Reliance Industries rose over Rs 11 lakh crore for the first time ever. It went up to Rs 11.18 lakh crore at 3:30 pm.

The stock closed 6.51% higher at Rs 1,764 on BSE.

