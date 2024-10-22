Multibagger Navratna shares slip 6% despite fresh order win, check details 

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped 6% amid weakness in the broader market on Tuesday even as the PSU Navratna firm won work orders worth Rs 127.50 crore. The Navratna PSU stock fell 6.04% to Rs 96.35 on Tuesday. Shares of NBCC have zoomed 111% in a year and gained 77% in 2024. However, the multibagger stock saw high volatility with a beta of 1.6 in the last one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 29.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the current session, market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 26,136 crore.

Total 5.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.49 crore on Tuesday.

The details of the work orders are

1. Execution of I nterior fit out works in office space of OIL (Oil India Limited) at 4th, 5th and 6th floor of Tower K, World Trade Centre (WTC), Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 51 crore.

2. Interior/ Fit out works at office space of IIFCL at E300, 3rd floor, Tower-E, World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 26 crore.

3. Interior/ Fit out works at office space of MIL at ]101, 1st Floor, Tower-J at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 3.30 crore.

4. Interior/ Fit out works at office space EDCIl India of EDCIl at J-301, 3rd floor, Tower J at Limited World Trade Centre, Nauroii Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 9.90 crore.

5. Interior works at BG01 & BG02, GS1 India Ground Floor of Tower-B at world Trade centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 16.90 crore.

6. Interior civil works in office space at Bureau of 7th & 8th floor tower J at world Trade Immigration (IB) centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi at Rs 20.40 crore.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.