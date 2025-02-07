Multibagger power stock in news today on highest ever net profit 

Shares of TD Power Systems Ltd are in news today after the firm said it reported its December 2024 quarter earnings.

The firm said it reported its highest ever profit of Rs 120.64 crore in the nine-month ended December 2024. Profit rose 36.6% from Rs 88.32 crore in the nine month ended December 2023.

The multibagger stock ended 1.41% lower at Rs 380.10 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 385.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,936.54 crore. Total 0.49 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.90 crore on BSE. TD Power shares rose 198% in two years and gained 356% in three years.

TD Power Systems shares have a beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility in a year. TD Power Systems' relative strength index (RSI) stands at 47.4, which signals the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

TD Power reported a 48% rise in profit to Rs 44.2 crore during the quarter ended December 2024 against a profit of Rs 29.96 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 350.3 crore in Q3 against Rs 242.6 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Total income climbed 43.1% to Rs 350.97 crore in Q3 from Rs 245.2 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 46.2% to Rs 61.92 crore in the last quarter against Rs 42.34 crore in the third quarter of the preceding financial year.

TD Power Systems is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.