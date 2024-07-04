Multibagger stock: This Ashish Kacholia portfolio scrip surges 4% on nod for stock split

Aditya Vision shares rose nearly 4% after the board of firm engaged in retail trading of electronic items approved stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The multibagger stock rose 3.67% to Rs 4740 in early deals on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 4572.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5789.84 crore. A total of 6434 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.94 crore on BSE. Aditya Vision shares have a one-year beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Aditya Vision stands at 73, signaling the stock is trading in the overbought territory. Aditya Vision shares stand higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 178% in a year and risen 494% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.87% stake or 2,39,506 shares in the firm at the end of June 2024 quarter, BSE data show.

The company will announce the record date for the subdivision of equity shares after the receipt of approval of the members. The board of the firm also cleared the proposal for listing of equity shares of the company on the National Stock Exchange of India without any public offer or further issue of shares.

“Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 /- (Rupee one only) each, fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. The record date for the subdivision of equity shares shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges after receipt of approval of the members,” said the firm in a communication to bourses.