scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Multibagger stock Newgen Software hits 5% upper circuit on Q3; key results highlights

Feedback

Multibagger stock Newgen Software hits 5% upper circuit on Q3; key results highlights

Newgen Software rose 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 898.60. With this, the multibagger stock is up 344 per cent in the last one year.

Multibagger stock Newgen Software hits 5% upper circuit on Q3; key results highlights Multibagger stock Newgen Software hits 5% upper circuit on Q3; key results highlights

Multibagger stock Newgen Software Technologies Ltd got locked at its 5 per cent upper circuit limit in Tuesday's trade after the company said its consolidated profit after tax jumped 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 68 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 47 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 27 per cent YoY to Rs 324 crore compared with Rs 255 crore, led by strong growth in banking and financial services across geographies. Total annuity revenue streams came in at Rs 191 crore, with strong growth in Support revenues, the company told stock exchanges. Subscription revenues stood at Rs 96 crore while revenue from implementation grew 66 per cent Q3 YoY to reach Rs 69 crore.

Chairman & Managing Director Diwakar Nigam said: “Newgen has demonstrated strong growth in revenues in 9MFY24 led by India and EMEA. We are witnessing tremendous opportunities in the Lending and Trade Finance space. We maintained robust profitability and strong cash flow generation highlighting the financial strength and resilience of our operations. Through investments in innovation, people and customer-centric approach, we have been nurturing and expanding our existing customer relationships; along with adding 38 new logos in 9M FY’24.”

For the December quarter, the it added 11 new customer logo additions in the quarter.

Virender Jeet, CEO at Newgen Software said Newgen's products are getting from customers across different geographies.
"With the launch of NewgenONE Marvin we are excited to bring generative AI capabilities to our customers. NewgenONE Marvin is set to further accelerate low code capabilities with faster and smarter application development, automation of customer journeys as well as help in building better customer engagement frameworks.” he said.

Newgen Software rose 5 per cent to hit a high of Rs 898.60. With this, the multibagger stock is up 344 per cent in the last one year.

Also read: Tata Technologies Q3: Tata group firm to share maiden results on January 25; key details

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd