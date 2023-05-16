Multibagger stock: Pharma firm announces 1:5 stock split, market cap rises above Rs 1,100 crore

Shares of Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd climbed over 4% today after the firm announced stock split in a ratio of 1:5. The firm also announced its Q4 and annual earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. Gujarat Themis Biosyn reported a 19.41% rise in the March quarter profit to Rs 11.69 crore for the fourth quarter against a net profit of Rs 9.79 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock zoomed 4.56% to Rs 820 against the close of Rs 784.25 in the previous session. Later, Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock closed 2.39% higher at Rs 803 on BSE. The stock has gained after three days of fall. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1166.65 crore. Total 0.17 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.37 crore on BSE. Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock has gained 102.17% per cent in a year and risen 3.77 per cent in 2023. In three years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 322%

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Gujarat Themis Biosyn stood at 60.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Gujarat Themis Biosyn stock has a one-year beta of 0.6, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Sales slipped 2.05% to Rs 28.17 crore in the March quarter against Rs 28.76 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. EBITDA jumped 14.15% to Rs 14.92 crore in Q4 over Rs 13.07 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Net profit rose 32.90% to Rs 57.97 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 43.62 crore in fiscal 2022. Revenues rose 29.71% in FY23 to Rs 148.97 crore from Rs 114.85 crore in FY22.

EBITDA rose 27.88% to Rs 74.22 crore in Q4 over Rs 58.04 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn is engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and medicinal chemical products. The company operates through manufacturing of bulk drugs segment. The company's products include Rifamycin-S, which is an intermediate for Rifampicin for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) and Lovastatin.

Also read: Bank of Baroda shares climb 3% as Q4 profit beats Street estimates

Also read: Bank of Baroda Q4 results: March quarter profit zooms 168% to Rs 4,775 crore; co announces Rs 5.5 dividend