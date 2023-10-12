Multibagger stocks: Dolly Khanna buys shares in Talbros Automotive, Prakash Pipes

Multibagger stocks, Multibagger shares, Dolly Khanna, Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks, Dolly Khanna stocks, Prakash Pipes shares, Talbros Automotive Components shares

Renowned investor Dolly Khanna, who own about three dozen stocks, was seen buying two multibagger stocks namely Prakash Pipes Ltd and Talbros Automotive Components Ltd in the September quarter, initial shareholding data suggested. She was seen paring stakes in a couple of multibagger stocks, as per the data.

Shares of Prakash Pipes climbed 4.5 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a fresh high of Rs 310.65 on BSE. With this, the stock has climbed 132 per cent from its January low of Rs 134. This did not deter Khanna buy more quantities of the company in the September quarter. As on September 30, the seasoned investor owned 7,74,451 shares, or 3.24 per cent stake in the company. This was against 6,65,823 shares or 2.78 per cent stake in the company as on June 30. She is holding on to the stock at least since December quarter of 2021. Companies make disclosure on shareholders with over 1 per cent stake.

In the case of Talbros Automotive Components, Khanna upped stake to 1,93,215 shares or 1.57 per cent from 1,85,715 shares or 1.50 per cent sequentially. This stock has rallied 205 per cent to Rs 1,162.95 level from Rs 380.10 level. Khanna has been holding this stock at least since December 2020.

In a note, Arihant Capital said the company is actively working on products for EVs, including collaborations with BMW and Volvo. It said Talbros Automotive continues to focus on (CV) gaskets . It is also targeting a growth from the current turnover to reach Rs 760-775 crore in the next four years, the domestic brokerage said.

Meanwhile, Khanna trimmed stakes in KCP Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CCPL), Nitin Spinners and SOM Distilleries, among others, by up to 30 basis points. Among these stocks CCPL is up 147 per cent this calendar while SOM Distilleries has soared 200 per cent during the same period.

