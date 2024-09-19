Nazara Technologies shares in news today as firm announces its largest fund raise 

Shares of Nazara Technologies are in news on Thursday after the firm said it would raise Rs 900 crore via issue of preferential shares. This is the largest fund raise, which will boost its growth trajectory, the company said. Shares of Nazara Technologies ended 1.73% higher at Rs 1086.45 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1068.20. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 8317 crore on BSE. The stock climbed 27% this year and rose 30.48% in the last one year. Total 0.44 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.75 crore on BSE.

The stock has a beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Nazara Technologies stock stands at 76.7, signaling it's overbought on charts. Nazara Technologies stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This capital infusion will fuel strategic acquisitions, fund business expansion, and enhance the company’s ability to seize new growth opportunities. The preferential equity issue amounting to Rs 900 crore will be placed with marquee investors such as SBI Mutual Fund, Junomoneta Finsol (an associate of Plutus Wealth), Think Investments, Discovery Investments, Mithun and Siddharth Sacheti, Cohesion Investments, Chartered Finance and Leasing, Ratnabali Investments and Aamara Capital, further strengthening Nazara’s financial foundation for long-term expansion," said Nazara Technologies.