NBCC shares in news today as Navratna firm wins multiple orders 

Shares of NBCC (India) are in news today after the Navratna firm said it won multiple orders worth Rs 235 crore. NBCC shares closed 2.96% higher at Rs 99.97 on Saturday against the previous close of Rs 97.10 on BSE. Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 127% in a year and gained 348% in two years. The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 26,991 crore. Total 1.93 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.93 crore on Saturday.

Details of the work orders are:

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University Varanasi has awarded a contract worth Rs 44 crore for construction of multipurpose examination hall cum innovation centre at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University.

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi has awarded a contract worth Rs 5 crore to the company for Repair and Renovation of Panani Bhawan/ academic block.

Also, the company won a contract of Rs 186.46 crore for renovation of Power Grid Corporation of India corporate office building situated at Plot No.2, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana.

In a separate development, a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on November 13, 2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024.



NBCC stock is trading in the red zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.