NBCC shares rise 18%, log highest turnover; check details

Shares of NBCC India hit their record high on Wednesday after the Navratna firm said its board would meet on August 31 to consider a proposal for bonus shares. The stock rose 18% to a high of Rs 209.75 today against the previous close of Rs 177.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 35,982 crore.

Shares of NBCC have zoomed 292.47% in a year and gained 144% in 2024. Total 182.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to the highest turnover of Rs 361.85 crore on BSE.

The stock saw a high volatility with a beta of 1.2 in the last one year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NBCC stock stands at 50.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. NBCC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company will be announcing bonus issue of shares for the second time. In 2017, NBCC declared a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:2.

In terms of recent orders, HSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC (India) won a work order of Rs 528.21 crore on August 14. The order was for the procurement of Bio Medical Equipment and Hospital Furniture for Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya University of Health Sciences, Kutail, Karnal. Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Haryana placed the order.

On August 12, the infra firm said it received new construction order. The order worth Rs. 719.97 crore (approx.) relates to the construction of a new building by demolishing the existing building of the Hyderabad Chapter of ICSI at Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad, Hyderabad by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.