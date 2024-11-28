scorecardresearch
NBCC shares rose 3% amid market crash today, here's why 

NBCC shares closed 3.26% higher at Rs 98.82 Thursday against the previous close of Rs 95.70 on BSE. Earlier, the stock rose 5% intra day to Rs 100.49 on BSE.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 5% today after the Navratna firm said it won orders worth Rs 919 crore. NBCC shares closed 3.26% higher at Rs 98.82 Thursday against the previous close of Rs 95.70 on BSE. Earlier, the stock rose 5% intra day to Rs 100.49 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 26,681 crore. Total 18.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs  18.24 crore on BSE. Meanwhile, Sensex ended 1,190 pts lower at 79,043 and Nifty slipped 361 pts to 23,914 in today's session. 

Shares of the Navratna firm have zoomed 118% in a year and gained 260% in two years. The multibagger stock has a beta of 1.7 in the last one year indicating very high volatility. 

NBCC stock stands higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) awarded  the first order to NBCC worth Rs 600 crore for the development of 10 acre institutional plot at Noida, with NBCC India taking on the role of the project management consultant.

The other order was given by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, was worth Rs 316 crore. The order involved the upgradation of the primary school hostel under the State Sector Scheme at various locations in Odisha.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 28, 2024, 4:21 PM IST
