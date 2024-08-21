NCLT approves delisting of ICICI Securities from exchanges; stock down 6%

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday approved delisting application of ICICI Securities from the stock exchanges. The detailed order was not uploaded at the time of filing this story.

Separately, ICICI Sec, in a BSE filing today, said, "This is to inform you that ICICI Securities Limited has paid Rs 69,82,500 (Rupees Sixty Nine Lakhs Eighty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) towards settlement amount under Sebi (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 (Settlement Regulations)."

Related Articles

"The same was in relation to a settlement application submitted to SEBI in connection with the inspection of books and records for the Merchant Banking activities of the Company. The observations were primarily related to the due diligence process to be followed by the Company as a Merchant Banker. The Company had submitted an application for settlement under Settlement Regulations in respect of the aforementioned matter with a view to avoid any protracted proceedings arising from SEBI’s Show Cause Notice bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/EAD2/NH/RJ//2023/44029/1 dated October 31, 2023," it added.

"Following the payment, a settlement order dated August 20, 2024 passed by SEBI has been received by the Company on the same day at 6:09 pm through email. There is no material impact on financial, operations or other activities of the Company pursuant to the above-mentioned order," ICICI Sec also said.

On the stock-specific front, the company's shares tanked 6.02 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 798. The stock was last seen trading 5.02 per cent lower at Rs 806.50. At this price, it has climbed 13.54 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Around 87,000 shares were seen changing hands on BSE today. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 31,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 7.18 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 26,122.36 crore.

The counter was trading higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.17. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 14.10 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.06. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 60.24 with a return on equity (RoE) of 50.10.

As of June 2024, promoters held a 74.65 per cent stake in the company.