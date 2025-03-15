Not Titan, this is stock is at the top of Jhunjhunwala's portfolio; check details

Renowned investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has significantly expanded her investment portfolio over the years. In a recent development, Rekha has reduced her stakes in Titan, a Tata subsidiary that had been a top pick of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for nearly two decades. According to data, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) now holds the top position in their portfolio, surpassing Titan for the first time, with a holding value of Rs 16,319.

The value of Rekha Jhunjhunwala's holdings in Titan decreased by approximately 15 percent during market corrections from the September quarter to the December quarter of FY 2025.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a recent addition to the Jhunjhunwala portfolio and was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in December 2024. Starting at a price band of Rs 1,329, its current value stands at Rs 1,651. The stock reached a record high of Rs 2,190 on 26th December 2024, with its lowest at Rs 1,559 on January 28th.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, three discretionary trust, along with other entities cumulatively own 8,46,68,326 equity shares, or 49.3 per cent stake in IKS Health, which is worth Rs 14,450 crore as of today. Nearly half of the company is owned by Jhunjhunwala's associates.

In addition to Rekha Jhunjhunwala's personal investment, various Jhunjhunwala family trusts have also acquired significant stakes in IKS Health. This includes the Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust at Rs 4,623.2 crore (16.4 percent), the Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust at Rs 4,623.2 crore (16.4 percent), and the Nistha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust at Rs 4,623.2 crore (16.4 percent).

Furthermore, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds a direct stake valued at Rs 64.3 crore (0.2 percent), and RARE Enterprises, a firm where she is a partner, maintains a small holding worth Rs 32.1 lakh.

Titan at 52-week low

Earlier this week, shares of Titan Company Ltd hit their 52-week low on Wednesday, falling for the fourth straight session amid high volatility in the broader market. Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 1.07% or 95.40 lakh shares of Titan Company during the period in the December 2024 quarter. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 2,996.05 against the previous close of Rs 3044.55 on BSE.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 3,866 on September 30, 2024.

The shares of the company have undergone major corrections of about 15 percent, from over Rs 3,866 as the peak value.

The Jhunjhunwala's had started investing in the stock as early as 2002, with the adjusted prices of trading being close to Rs 4. As of 2024, the company shares fell about 11.5 percent.

IKS Health

Founded in 2006, IKS Health is a leading provider of services to healthcare enterprises, specializing in managing administrative tasks. The company supports healthcare providers by handling paperwork and other administrative duties, offering services such as clinical support, medical documentation management, and virtual medical scribing.

IKS Health operates as a platform as a service (PaaS) company serving the healthcare provider segment in the United States. According to ICICI Securities, the company focuses on outsourcing routine tasks for physicians, with its platform offering 16 key features covering various aspects of a physician's value chain. With a strong financial background, recent strategic acquisitions, and favorable trends in the US healthcare industry, IKS Health is well-positioned to capitalize on the potential for cross-selling opportunities with the addition of 800 customers from the Aquity acquisition.

In the reported quarter, IKS Health experienced a 28% year-over-year increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 129.7 crore. Additionally, the company achieved a 16% year-over-year growth in revenue, totaling Rs 657.2 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. This growth was fueled by the impressive performance of its top five customers and successful acquisition of new clients.