One Mobikwik Systems shares rise 15%, log highest turnover 

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd surged 15% on Tuesday in an otherwise highly volatile market. The fintech stock closed 14.94% higher at Rs 609.15 against the previous close of Rs 529.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4,732.26 crore. Shares of One Mobikwik Systems saw the highest turnover of Rs 235.49 crore after 40.63 lakh shares changed hands on BSE.

The IPO of the firm was open from December 11 to December 13.

The price band of Mobikwik IPO was fixed at Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 53 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors to bid for a lot was Rs 14,787. The Mobikwik stock listed on BSE, NSE with a 59% premium over issue price.

It opened at Rs 440 piece on BSE.

The IPO of One Mobikwik Systems was subscribed 124.81 times on the third and the last day of the share sale on December 13. According to data, the IPO received 1,40,73,03,594 share applications against 1,12,75,986 shares offered during the share sale.

The portion meant for retail investors was subscribed a huge 136.38 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs saw a subscription rate of 125.82 per cent. The portion allotted to NIIs saw bidding of 114 times an hour before the closure of bidding for the IPO.

Mobikwik is a fintech company providing prepaid digital wallets and online payment services.