This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 6 lakh in five years, do you own it?

The Page Industries stock has seen a historic run during the last five years. The stock earned 541.42% returns since 2014 till date. If you had invested Rs 1 lakh into the stock five years ago, the investment would be worth Rs 6.5 lakh today.

The stock has delivered 7,180% returns to the investors since it made a debut on bourses. Its issue price in 2007 stood at Rs 395 per share.

At 11:07 am, the stock was trading at 28,692, down 0.64% or 186 points on the BSE.

The firm has not announced a stock split, bonus issue or a rights issue ever in its history. This too has led to the stock rising to record highs since it was listed on bourses in 2007.

The firm's short term borrowings too have receded during the last five years.

The company recorded Rs 16.94 crore in short term borrowings for the fiscal ended March 2018 compared to Rs 108.90 crore for the fiscal ending March 2014

The firm has seen its debt fall to Rs 68.55 crore for the fiscal ending March 2018 compared to Rs 163.22 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2014.

Contingent liabilities too have more than halved to Rs 22.73 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018 compared to Rs 46.91 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2014. A contingent liability is a liability or a potential loss that may occur in the future depending on the outcome of a specific event.

On the other hand, its asset base has grown to Rs 1,412.38 crore for the fiscal ended March 2018 compared to Rs 669.60 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2014.

The firm's return on capital employed rose to 59.08% in the last fiscal compared to 40.33% for the fiscal year ending March 2014.

Its book value too has risen during the last five years. For the last fiscal, the book value per share stood at 759.64 compared to 259.10 for the fiscal year ending March 2014.

Book value per share calculates the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders.

Motilal Oswal said in a recent report that Page Industries structural story remains attractive, with management targeting 20% revenue growth over the long term.

"From a stock price return perspective, PAGE Industries has been the best performing among consumer peers over the past ten years with an immense compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%. This has been backed by impressive 30.3% earnings per share CAGR over this period," the report stated.

The brokerage has maintained BUY rating with a target price of Rs 33,460 (53 times September 2020 expected EPS; in line with three-year average one-year forward multiple).

Page Industries was set up in 1994 with the key objective of bringing the world renowned brand Jockey to India. Its promoters, Genomal family, had then been associated with Jockey International Inc for 44 years as their sole licensee in the Philippines. The firm is located in Bengaluru and is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc (USA) for manufacture and distribution of the Jockey brand innerwear/ leisurewear for men and women in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.