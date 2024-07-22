scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Patanjali Foods shares in news as profit surges three fold in Q1

Feedback

Patanjali Foods shares in news as profit surges three fold in Q1

Patanjali Foods shares ended 0.74% lower at Rs 1591.15 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1602.95 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Patanjali Foods shares have gained 19.46% in a year and risen 49.59% since the beginning of this year.   Patanjali Foods shares have gained 19.46% in a year and risen 49.59% since the beginning of this year.  

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd are in news today after the FMCG firm reported a three-fold rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 262.90 crore in June 2024 quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 87.75 crore in the year-ago period.  However total income fell to Rs 7,202.35 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal from Rs 7,810.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's food and FMCG segment's revenues remained flat at Rs 1,953.55 crore.

Sales in the edible oils segment slipped to Rs 5,330.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter compared to Rs 5,890.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Patanjali Foods shares ended 0.74% lower at Rs 1591.15 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1602.95 on BSE. Patanjali Foods shares have gained 19.46% in a year and risen 49.59% since the beginning of this year.  The stock has risen 0.62% in six months. Total 0.47 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.35 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 57,599 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 22, 2024, 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement