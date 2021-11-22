Paytm shares continue to fall for second straight day

scorecardresearch
Shares of Paytm have lost nearly 36 per cent when compared to their issue price of Rs 2,150

Paytm's public issue was subscribed a mere 1.89 times Paytm's public issue was subscribed a mere 1.89 times

The downhill run of Paytm shares continued unabated on Monday -- the second day of trading for the digital payments and ecommerce entity.
 
On BSE, the shares opened lower at Rs 1,500 -- it closed Thursday at Rs 1,564.15 -- before dipping further to touch a low of Rs 1,370 during the early morning trading session. The low was another 12.41 per cent fall, following the 27 per cent fall -- compared to its issue price of Rs 2,150 -- on its day of debut.
 
At 10:30am, Paytm shares were trading at Rs 1,382.70, down 11.60 per cent. In other words, the stock of the digital major has lost a total of Rs 767 per share or nearly 36 per cent.
 
One97 Communications, the parent firm of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-owned Paytm, had one of the worst debuts in stock market history last week as the stock lost more than one-fourth of its value on the first day. This was in sharp contrast to some of the recent stock market debuts by biggies from the start-up world.
 
Nykaa, Zomato and Policybazaar all saw their stock price gain significant ground on the day they made their entry on the stock market platform. Incidentally, these also saw a huge response to their initial public offers (IPOs), which was also not the case with Paytm, whose public issue was subscribed a mere 1.89 times.
 
Nykaa, on the other hand, saw its IPO getting subscribed nearly 82 times while that of Zomato was subscribed over 38 times.

