scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Paytm shares fall below Rs 400 level, down 10%; Jio Financial denies reports of wallet biz talks

Feedback

Paytm shares fall below Rs 400 level, down 10%; Jio Financial denies reports of wallet biz talks

Paytm shares: The stock fell 9.77 per cent to hit a low of Rs 395.50 on BSE, before recovering some of the lost ground. The Paytm stock was later trading at Rs 409.05, down 6.68 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Paytm shares fall below Rs 400 level, down 10%; Jio Financial denies reports of wallet biz talks Paytm shares fall below Rs 400 level, down 10%; Jio Financial denies reports of wallet biz talks

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) plunged 10 per cent on Tuesday morning, taking its four-day losing streak to 48 per cent after Jio Financial Services Ltd  (JFS) denied engaging with Paytm to buy the latter's wallet business. Paytm also denied the speculative media reports, calling them "baseless and factually incorrect."

Following the development, the stock fell 9.77 per cent to hit a low of Rs 395.50 on BSE before recovering some ground. The Paytm stock was later trading at Rs 409.05, down 6.68 per cent. A total of 68.25 lakh shares, or  0.1 per cent Paytm equity, worth Rs 269.4 crore change hands at an average of Rs 394 per share, as per a media report.

Paytm said it has been informed by Paytm Payments Bank Limited, its associate company, that they have not been in any negotiations in this regard. Following the development, shares of Jio Financial Services also took a hit, falling 3.89 per cent to Rs 277.80.

Paytm, which denied any investigation by the Enforcement Directorate on OCL, its associates and management, said the additional media reports suggesting investigation into the violation of foreign exchange rules by Paytm or its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), were baseless speculations.

"We would like to reiterate that the Company and its associate Paytm Payments Bank Limited are not the subject matter of any such investigation. Such media reports are entirely misleading, baseless and malicious, which harm the interests of all our stakeholders," Paytm said.

Also read: YES Bank shares in focus as HDFC Bank gets RBI approval to buy up to 9.5% stake 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 06, 2024, 9:23 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement