scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Plaza Wires shares make strong D-St debut; list at 56% premium over issue price

Feedback

Plaza Wires shares make strong D-St debut; list at 56% premium over issue price

The IPO of Plaza Wires open for bidding between September 29 to October 5. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 51-54 per share with a lot size of 277 shares.

Analysts tracking the stock are expecting a strong ling pop for the investors and suggest them to book profit on the maiden trading session. Analysts tracking the stock are expecting a strong ling pop for the investors and suggest them to book profit on the maiden trading session.
SUMMARY
  • Plaza Wires shares were listed at a premium of 41 at Rs 76 on NSE.
  • The stock was listed 56% up at Rs 84 on BSE; issue price of Rs 54.
  • Plaza Wires IPO was open between September 29-October 5.

Shares of Plaza Wires made a robust Dalal Street debut on Thursday as the wire manufacturer got listed at Rs 76, a premium of 41 per cent over its issue price of Rs 54 on the National Stock Exchange. Similarly, the stock made its debut at a premium 56 per cent at Rs 84 on BSE. A day ahead of its listing, Plaza Wires commanded a strong premium of Rs 23-25 apiece in the grey market over its given issue price. The premium for the counter in the unofficial market has remained stable since the closure of the issue, while it has almost doubled since the conclusion of bidding. The IPO of Plaza Wires could be subscribed between September 29 and October 5. The company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 51-54 per share with a lot size of 277 equity shares and its multiples thereof. The company sold 1,32,00,158 fresh equity shares to raise more than Rs 71 crore via its initial stake sale. The IPO was overall subscribed 160.97 times during the bidding process, thanks to non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose allocation saw robust 388.09 times bidding and the retail investors' portion subscribed 374.81 times. The quota was reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) as their quota was booked 42.84 times. Plaza Wires manufactures wires and cables, sells and markets LT aluminum cables and fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG). The company has a network of 1,250 authorized dealers and distributors. It has branch offices in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh; and warehouses in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Kerala and Delhi.Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Suzlon Energy shares climb 3% on conversion of partly paid-up shares

Also read: Sensex, Nifty edge higher; MOIL, Gujarat Mineral, Aster DM jump up to 12%

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 12, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Plaza Wires Ltd
Plaza Wires Ltd