Premier Energies shares in focus today on fresh order win, check details 

Shares of Premier Energies are in news today after the firm said its subsidiaries have won orders worth Rs 1087 crore from two large Independent Power Producers (IPP) and 1 other customer. These orders include Rs 964 crore for Solar Modules and Rs 123 crore for Solar Cells. The supply of these modules is scheduled to start from January 2025.

The stock rose 2.91% to Rs 1092.20 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1061.35 on BSE. Around 1 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.79 crore on BSE. Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the firm rose to Rs 49,233 crore.



"We hereby inform you that Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited, Premier Energies International Private Limited, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited the subsidiaries of Premier Energies Limited, have received and accepted multiple orders aggregating to Rs 1087 Crore from 2 large Independent Power Producers (IPP) and 1 other customer. These orders include Rs 964.00 Crores for Solar Modules and Rs 123.00 Crores for Solar Cells. The supply of these modules is scheduled to commences from January 2025," said the firm in a communication to bourses.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Premier Energies was open from August 27 to August 29. The company raised about Rs 2,830.40 cr via the share sale, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,291.40 crore and an offer for sale of 3.42 crore shares.

Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions. It has five manufacturing units, all of which are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.